Steven Yeun Is Thunderbolting Out of Upcoming Marvel Movie

Steven Yeun isn’t joining the MCU anymore, at least not right now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeun is no longer a part of the upcoming Thunderbolts movie due to scheduling conflicts. He was never officially announced as a cast member, but several outlets confirmed the news last year. The movie was initially set to premiere on July 26, 2024, but it has been delayed a year and has not begun filming. No other changes are confirmed at this time, with Papertowns director Jake Schreier and Beef creator Lee Sung Jin reportedly still on board. The film stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Ayo Edebiri in an unnamed role. The plot details have been kept under wraps, but the Thunderbolts comics follow a team of antiheroes and reformed villains going on a mission for the government. The mission can hopefully be to get Yeun back for a different film.