Netflix Is Animating the Stranger-verse

If Netflix only could, they’d make a deal with God, and ensure they never lose this franchise. At least that’s what it feels like, anyway — Stranger Things will be ending after season five, but Netflix announced on Monday that it has greenlit a new animated series set in the same universe. Per Deadline, Eric Robles (Glitch Techs, Fanboy & Chum Chum) is developing a show that has already been co-signed by the Duffer brothers. “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you!” The Duffers will executive produce the project on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, which is expected to further expand the Stranger-verse with a stage play and a live-action TV show. Given that brothers are reportedly also planning series adaptations of Death Note and Peter Straub and Stephen King’s The Talisman, we just hope there’ll be enough descriptive captions to keep up with all this content.