Annapurrrrna Is Making a Stray Movie

Photo: Annapurna Interactive

The little kitty from Stray is being adopted adapted into a feature-length film. Purr Entertainment Weekly, the award-winning video game from Annapurna Interactive is set to become an animated movie through their film division, Annapurna Animation, a.k.a. the same studio that revived Nimona from the Disney graveyard. The game follows a stray cat, that the gamer controls, who is trying to escape an underground city with the help of a small drone named B-12. “It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. So, there’s comedy inherent in this, but there’s not one human being in this movie,” said Robert Baird, the co-head of animation at the studio. For what it’s worth, it might be hard to cast humans at the moment. We are eagerly waiting to see how crumbled-up pieces of paper and hair ties will be animated.