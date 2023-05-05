the name game

Is This Streaming Service Real or Did We Make It Up?

By @jgrebes
This is getting out of hand. Photo: HBO

There are a lot of streaming services out there. Sure, there are Netflix and Disney+, but there are also a shocking amount of smaller, niche services, all of which need a name — and not every company can just slap a “+” at the end of its own and call it a day. We all made fun of Peacock when NBCUniversal announced it, but now that we’ve seen the confusingly named HBO Max rebrand as just Max (a straight-up proper name that could belong to actual people you know), “Peacock” doesn’t sound quite so silly. But a lot of them have crazy names. Are they gobbledygook? Too clever by half? Or have they pulled together a string of syllables that conjure a coherent vision of what sort of content lies in the streamer’s library? With these questions in mind, we pose a challenge:

Is This Streamer Real, or Is It Made Up?

See if you can tell the Netflix from the Netfakes.

Acorn TV
Viewtiful
ShonenStream
Quaxly
Kocowa
OVID
ViewMaster
Popcornflix
Eastern European Movies
Kazoo
Boomerang
Tadafuq
Lumineon
Film Movement Plus
Walter Presents
Vide2.0
Dekkoo
Unwoke Movies
MHz Choice
Kanopy
Shriek!
Qwikster
Mubi
StarGo
ToonGoggles
Spy Channel
Gourmando
KweliTV
Pantaya
Quibi+

