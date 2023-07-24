extremely online

Will DWTS Winner Charli D’Amelio Add a New Award to Her Trophy Shelf?

By , a Vulture news blogger who covers TV and comedy
Charli D’Amelio at the 2022 Streamy Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dancing With The Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is looking for a friend for her mirrorball trophy. The TikToker and reality star has been nominated for the Creator of the Year award at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Hosted by seven-time Streamy Awards winner MatPat of the Game Theorists, the internet culture awards show is returning this August to Los Angeles (and the internet, obviously!) The nominations are out, and dancing against D’Amelio for the Creator of the Year category includes stars like MrBeast, Airrack, Alix Earle, Jay Shetty, and more. Poultry eating press tour staples Chicken Shop Date and Hot Ones are nominated for Show of the Year against last year’s winner Good Mythical Morning. Outside the YouTube and dancing arena, TikTokers like Elyse Myers, Mikayla Nogueira, Khaby Lame, and Chris Olsen earn nominations in various categories for their short-form content. While there’s no word yet on who’ll be performing at the show, may we suggest Addison Rae (sincere) so she can officially debut “2 Die 4”? I’m patiently still waiting for AR1

The show streams live on Sunday, August 27, at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET on the Streamy Awards’ YouTube channel. Below is the complete list of nominations:

Creator of the Year

Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King

Show of the Year​

AMP
BRYCE, Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones, First We Feast
I spent a day with, Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh, WOWPresents

Streamer Of The Year    ​

Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc

International​
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form     ​
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy

Breakout Creator
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane, @octopusslover8
Keith Lee

Breakout Streamer

Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily

Collaboration

albert_cancook, Chef Rush - Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee - Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni - Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto - In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson - Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

Creator For Social Good

Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye - World Central Kitchen
MrBallen - MrBallen Foundation

Creator Product    ​

BÉIS - Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs - Mark Rober
Feastables - MrBeast
POPFLEX - Blogilates
PRIME - Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover      ​

Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch - blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton

First Person   ​

Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting

HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE

Variety Streamer  ​

Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae

VTuber

filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
Shxtou

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year  

Area Codes - Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. - Armani White
Here With Me - d4vd
In Ha Mood - Ice Spice
Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
Players - Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk - Big Boss Vette
Unholy - Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is - Doechii

Podcast ​

Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard

Scripted Series

BRYCE - Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! - Steven He
RDCWorld

Unscripted Series  ​

Challenge Accepted - Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date - Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones - First We Feast
I spent a day with - Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby

Animated

Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS - Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon

Beauty

Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

Comedy  ​

DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld

Commentary  ​

Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer

Dance     ​

Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder

Fashion and Style  ​

Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng

Gamer     ​

Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family

Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy

Learning and Education ​

Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium

Lifestyle

AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge

News

Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News - Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose

Science and Engineering​

Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce

Sports    ​

Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne

Technology  ​

iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie

Cinematography  ​

Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark

Editing

Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory

Visual and Special Effects

Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

Writing   ​                           ​

CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey

