Dancing With The Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is looking for a friend for her mirrorball trophy. The TikToker and reality star has been nominated for the Creator of the Year award at the 2023 Streamy Awards. Hosted by seven-time Streamy Awards winner MatPat of the Game Theorists, the internet culture awards show is returning this August to Los Angeles (and the internet, obviously!) The nominations are out, and dancing against D’Amelio for the Creator of the Year category includes stars like MrBeast, Airrack, Alix Earle, Jay Shetty, and more. Poultry eating press tour staples Chicken Shop Date and Hot Ones are nominated for Show of the Year against last year’s winner Good Mythical Morning. Outside the YouTube and dancing arena, TikTokers like Elyse Myers, Mikayla Nogueira, Khaby Lame, and Chris Olsen earn nominations in various categories for their short-form content. While there’s no word yet on who’ll be performing at the show, may we suggest Addison Rae (sincere) so she can officially debut “2 Die 4”? I’m patiently still waiting for AR1…
The show streams live on Sunday, August 27, at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET on the Streamy Awards’ YouTube channel. Below is the complete list of nominations:
Creator of the Year
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
Show of the Year
AMP
BRYCE, Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted, Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones, First We Feast
I spent a day with, Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh, WOWPresents
Streamer Of The Year
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
International
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Short Form
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
Breakout Creator
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane, @octopusslover8
Keith Lee
Breakout Streamer
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily
Collaboration
albert_cancook, Chef Rush - Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee - Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni - Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto - In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson - Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
Creator For Social Good
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye - World Central Kitchen
MrBallen - MrBallen Foundation
Creator Product
BÉIS - Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs - Mark Rober
Feastables - MrBeast
POPFLEX - Blogilates
PRIME - Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch - blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton
First Person
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard
Just Chatting
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE
Variety Streamer
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
VTuber
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
Shxtou
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
Area Codes - Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. - Armani White
Here With Me - d4vd
In Ha Mood - Ice Spice
Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
Players - Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk - Big Boss Vette
Unholy - Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is - Doechii
Podcast
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard
Scripted Series
BRYCE - Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! - Steven He
RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
Challenge Accepted - Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date - Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones - First We Feast
I spent a day with - Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby
Animated
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS - Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon
Beauty
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
Comedy
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld
Commentary
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer
Dance
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
Fashion and Style
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng
Gamer
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit
Health and Wellness
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
Kids and Family
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
Learning and Education
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium
Lifestyle
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
News
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News - Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
Science and Engineering
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce
Sports
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne
Technology
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
Cinematography
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark
Editing
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory
Visual and Special Effects
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
Writing
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey