All the Best Sweaters on Succession, Ranked

Photo: HBO

This article was originally posted in 2019 and has been updated with more knitwear from season three.

It’s almost sweater weather. Or is it? One day in New York City, it’s 67 degrees, and then the next, it’s pushing 90. If only the real New York could experience the idyllic, seemingly permanent fall that the Roy family does on Succession. A fall in which sweaters don’t make us sweat because we don’t have to take the subway, a fall in which a long wool coat is comfortable over said sweaters.

Anyway, my point is: Hats off to Succession’s costume designers, who clearly did their research. They know that employees in a media office (even the executives!) need sweaters because it gets cold. At Waystar Royco, this is both literal and figurative, since a “Fuck off!” from Logan Roy can send life-threatening shivers down one’s spine.

So here are the most iconic Succession sweaters, ranked. This isn’t a spoiler, but it’s mostly turtleneck-queen Shiv and her partner, Tom. And don’t expect to see Roman on this list: His poor torso has never known the comfort of a sweater on this program.

31. Shiv’s oversize print, “Shit Show at the Fuck Factory”

Photo: HBO

This holiday-print kint is incredibly off-brand for Shiv. She would never be caught in this now, not even when lounging around her apartment, a thing she doesn’t have time for anymore anyway! She’s a She-EO in the making, and lounging is not on the itinerary. In fact, it’s even a little bit off-brand for her back at the beginning of the show, which makes me wonder if she borrowed this from Tom. A man raised in the Midwest, Tom is really the only person on Succession who would own such a garment. Shiv is not — and I doubt she ever has been — the kind of person who owns an oversize knit with pine trees on it. I’m sure she was grateful to Tom for lending this to her, though, because it’s an ideal piece for when you’re stuck in the same clothes for 48 hours and in a hospital waiting room.

30. Shiv’s white turtleneck, “Vaulter”

Photo: HBO

White is a little too pure for Shiv, who is at this point a human Dementor. She looks great in this, but she doesn’t look comfortable bringing this much light into the world.

29. Kendall’s sad sweater, “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Photo: HBO

Kendall wears this heavy crewneck the morning after committing manslaughter, as one does! This looks nice but Jeremy Strong makes it look as if Kendall is wearing a sweater made of insulation that he stole from a house the Property Brothers were renovating (one with asbestos, which Rhea’s dad knows all about).

28. Shiv’s betrayal cardigan, “The Disruption”

Photo: HBO

This is a little relaxed for Shiv’s style, but what else would you wear when you’re trying to get two of your siblings to betray a third by signing a letter that would publicly belittle him, calling him (among other things) a serial liar, drug addict, and absentee father?

27. Logan’s “I’m telling my son I know about the manslaughter” sweater, “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Photo: HBO

This might be the same sweater as Logan’s opening-credits one but in a different color. I also buy the same item in multiple colors when I really like it. The further I get into writing this post about Succession sweaters, the more I realize I have in common with Logan Roy. I am having an identity crisis and must take a long break during which I really think about whether I’m a good person.

26. Kendall’s ribbed zip knit, part 1, “Lion in the Meadow”

Photo: HBO

Ribbed zip-up sweaters are Kendall’s new thing. Maybe they make him feel like a No. 1 boy?

25. Kendall’s ribbed zip knit, part 2, “What It Takes”

Photo: HBO

Ah yes, Incognito Ken. This man looks as subtle as a musical-theater kid watching Tick, Tick … Boom! because this sweater looks more expensive than three months worth of my New York City rent.

24. Tom’s blue pullover, “What It Takes”

Photo: HBO

Tom’s blue pullover brings out his eyes, and it is also suitable attire for going to a diner in Virginia in the middle of the night to practice eating prison food.

23. Shiv’s navy turtleneck, “Argestes”

Photo: HBO

Shiv’s formfitting navy turtleneck is the same as usual, but it’s notable here because it’s paired with exquisite wide-legged plaid trousers with a paper-bag waist. The image of her walking in this look with the water and mountains behind her will never escape me. Also in this look, Shiv makes a bold, correct fashion statement: Black and navy go together.

22. Logan’s marled-blue cardi, “The Summer Palace”

Photo: HBO

Smug and snug. This man really has a brand.

21. Greg’s green cable knit, “Argestes”

Photo: HBO

Cousin Greg wore beige sweaters. Cousin Gregory wears green sweaters.

20. Connor’s sweater vest, “Secession”

Photo: HBO

In the season-three premiere, Connor establishes he is on-trend by wearing a sweater vest, one of this season’s most popular items. Or perhaps he recently watched Clueless with Willa and got some ideas.

19. Stewy’s fluffy cream turtleneck, “Argestes”

Photo: HBO

Stewy’s Pinterest board is obviously flooded with images of Siobhan Roy. And honestly, it works for him! The suede jacket is the real star here, though.

18. Connor’s marled pullover, “Austerlitz”

Photo: HBO

Connor’s longing to connect with his father shows in his clothes — specifically. in his sweaters, because he tends to wear similar ones to Logan’s. That’s sweet and sad, but Connor is also a monster in his own way. Will he be the first president to wear a sweater for his official portrait instead of a suit? I hope we never get there.

17. Tom’s black turtleneck, “I Went to Market”

Photo: HBO

The fit and structure of this constricting turtletom (a turtleneck worn by Tom Wambsgans) demonstrates how he’s feeling: He’s in the midst of hiding everything he knows about cruises and hiding that he’s destroying the evidence of it, and he feels conflicted about both. It’s a good look for Tom, but it also looks as though it cuts off his circulation in the neck, arms, and waist. I just want poor, horrible Tom to give up and go back to the Twin Cities to live the rest of his days in oversize turtletoms knitted by his mother.

16. Greg’s green pullover, “The Disruption”

Photo: HBO

No, it’s not your dad in 1995. It’s Cousin Greg wearing a green collared pullover sweater straight out of an L.L.Bean catalog from the year Timothée Chalamet was born.

15. Willa in Connor’s pullover, “Austerlitz”

Photo: HBO

Willa is wearing the same gray pullover Connor wears earlier in this episode. What a disturbing act of affection for her … boss. Depressingly (???), Willa happens to look great in this.

14. Naomi’s long white cardi, “Too Much Birthday”

Photo: HBO

This white longline cardigan did not get the proper respect, so unfortunately there isn’t a good shot of it. But before Kendall’s 40th birthday bash, Naomi wears this relaxed resortwear on his Hudson Yards balcony. If I ever become rich, this is the first thing I’m buying to wear on my balcony, sipping wine and overlooking my kingdom (a.k.a. the weird stair thing at Hudson Yards).

13. Greg’s Thanksgiving cable knit, “I Went to Market”

Photo: HBO

This cable knit is appropriate for the occasion, which is shredding evidence of crime cover-ups on cruises on Thanksgiving Day. This sweater is probably from the Gap, and we love that for Greg.

12. Shiv’s ribbed gray turtleneck, “The Summer Palace”

Photo: HBO

The ribbed turtleneck adds some unexpected texture for Siobhan. When in the Hamptons, I guess? I have lived in New York City for six years and have never been, so I do not know what people wear in the Hamptons, particularly in fall or winter. But this feels appropriate. When it gets colder, I will purchase a cheaper version of this top from Forever 21 — I apologize in advance.

11. Connor’s coat and vest combo, “Too Much Birthday”

Photo: HBO

You were too obsessed with the iconic coat Connor refused to take off during Kendall’s birthday party — thereby killing the vibe for each attendee — to notice that underneath it all, he was wearing another supple sweater vest. President of Shitting His Bag, indeed.

10. Kendall’s birthday turtleneck, “Too Much Birthday”

Photo: HBO

Ending your birthday with a big cry is never amazing, but at least Kendall is rich and got to do that in this divine green turtleneck, which he accessorized with a chain that doesn’t work on him.

9. Tom’s weekend-retreat cardi, “Tern Haven”

Photo: HBO

Tom’s textured gray sweater provides all the warmth I wish I could give to him personally. As season two goes on, his clothes get a bit darker — he’s opting for cloudy grays over the brighter beiges he used to wear. His descent into darkness is rapid, and we can only hope Cousin Gregory pulls him out.

8. Logan’s opening-credits sweater

Photo: HBO

Logan Roy’s affinity for chunky cable knits is his one and only redeeming quality. It’s not fair — he’s a monster, but he gets to slip into cashmere whenever he wants? This sable cardigan is Logan’s go-to office sweater. He’s wearing it in a Waystar boardroom at the end of the show’s opening credits, and he wears it in several office scenes in seasons one and two. Like most women, Logan has a go-to sweater at the office throughout the year, which I’m sad to say is incredibly relatable. Someone needs to turn up the temperature on the executive floor because Logan Roy does not deserve the sweaters he owns.

7. Geri’s blanket sweater, “Hunting”

Photo: HBO

Geri, 100 percent goddess, glides around the morning after Boar on the Floor in this divine camel blanket sweater. Even after a “fruity” evening surrounded by backstabbing fools, Geri prioritizes comfort.

6. Shiv’s black turtleneck, “Vaulter”

Photo: HBO

Siobhan Roy was born wearing a body-conscious turtleneck and a gold-coin necklace.

5. Stewy’s turtleneck and blazer, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Photo: HBO

Stewy in a black turtleneck … suddenly I’m smelling lavender. Any further comment would probably be a crime, so I’ll just end it here.

4. Josh Aaronson’s beach layers, “Lion in the Meadow”

Photo: HBO

Homeboy wore as many layers as possible to the beach. Some might say this many layers is too many layers, and to them I say: Show some respect to Oscar winner Adrien Brody and fuck off.

3. Shiv’s sweater dress, “What It Takes”

Photo: HBO

This body-con sweater dress from Shiv has the kind of texture you can feel with your eyes and a fit so glovelike I’ve suddenly forgotten that the wearer is a terrible person.

2. Tom’s Hamptons chunky knit, “The Summer Palace”

Photo: HBO

Ahh, another turtletom! He’s finally feeling a little more comfortable breaking out his Midwestern style around the Roys. You really do love to see it. This chunky monkey is a vision on Tom Wambsgans.

1. Shiv’s backless turtleneck, “Dundee”

Photo: HBO

From the front, this is a standard sweater. Shiv Roy in yet another formfitting turtleneck … typical! But as the camera moves unpredictably because of all the improv on this program, you realize there’s something different about this top. Shiv is all covered in front, but you can sort of see her shoulders? And — oh my God — her entire back is bare à la Hilary Swank’s 2005 Oscars dress.

Photo: HBO

How does it stay up? Who cares. This orgasmic Shiv staple says “Fuck off!” to having a back. I request a diagram of how the costume department taped her boobs.