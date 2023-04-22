The Succession Timeline Is Even Worse Than We Thought

Season four of Succession is as suspiciously brisk as Greg’s date’s bag is ludicrously capacious. Photo: David M. Russell/David M. Russell

Succession seems to be grounded in a reality similar enough to ours (minus any explicit signs of COVID or Trump) that we hold its plots and characters to real-world standards. We publish an obituary to Logan Roy like he’s a real guy, we purchase Waystar Royco corporate gear to wear to our desk jobs. But the sped-up pace of events during season four (death, pregnancy, and most of all, the return of Marcia) have revealed our favorite prestige corporate intrigue drama to be more of a soap opera than it lets on. Despite the show airing since 2018, if you try to graft the series’ plot onto a timeline, it technically all took place over the course of a calendar year. Shiv and Tom’s engagement, wedding, and separation, all in a year. Waystar’s cruise scandal, Congressional hearings, and presidential campaign tampering, all in a year. Kendall’s cycling in and out of drug use and his father’s favor: one year. Willa’s failed Broadway play, Connor’s failing presidential run, their engagement and marriage: 365 days, baby.

Though the senate campaign plot line of season one suggests it’s actually been two years since the series began, we’re hard-pressed to find where the time jumps could have been. Some time between season three’s shareholders’ meeting and the Republican convention, maybe? Some things actually make more sense if the first three seasons spanned a single year, like Logan’s failing health and the high-speed pace of the news cycle. Other things make way less sense: How could Tom have possibly risen the ranks so fast?

As if all of that time-bending wasn’t bad enough, cast members Brian Cox and Arian Moayed confirmed that season four takes place over the course of 10 consecutive days. This means that, so far, the Roys have had the busiest four days anyone has ever had in the history of days.

Like, let’s say that the season premiere, Logan’s birthday, falls on a Wednesday. Within that one Wednesday, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv meet with their team to work out strategy for The Hundred in Los Angeles; Tom tells Shiv he had dinner with Naomi Pierce; the sibling trio flies to the Pierce compound in wine country and wages a proxy bidding war with Logan for PGM; Shiv flies home to New York and discusses divorce with Tom; and Connor comes up with new plans (including bumfights and razzmatazz) for his wedding to Willa … which I guess is in two days. That’s a lot of last-minute planning for a wedding that’s so soon, but I guess Connor’s just a cowboy renegade that way. Fast ‘n’ loose.

The very next day, Tom has already met with all the city’s top divorce lawyers so that they’re “conflicted out” of taking Shiv as a client. How?! Shiv’s executive assistant or whatever mentions five of them: Gretchen Young, Crowley, Cole Meyer, Bullock, and Camden. Tom only asked Logan for help with the matter the night before, or possibly even that morning. Did Logan just call in the favor to these five lawyers? Would Tom have to meet them in person for there to be conflict? And if so, how did he get to all of them before Shiv’s person did? Meanwhile, the siblings are in Albany but their helicopter privileges have been revoked by Logan some time over the course of the day — like, after they had all already arrived in Albany — so by the time they make it back to the city, they’ve missed most of Connor and Willa’s rehearsal dinner. Before the night is through, Sandi and Stewy try to fuck with the GoJo deal, Matsson threatens Kendall about it, and Connor arranges a meeting of the family with Logan at a karaoke bar. Also, Willa visits an aquarium-supply retailer, a dry-cleaner, and the Williamsburg Bridge before returning home. As far as bachelor parties on Succession go, this night is actually pretty uneventful, but the lawyer stuff happened mad-fast. Also, Logan scheduled a board meeting for the following day … which we’ll call Friday … which is also the day of his eldest son’s wedding.

Friday: quite eventful! Connor did manage to find a brass band within two days to play his wedding, so props to him. En route to Sweden, Logan tells Connor he’s going to try to make it to the wedding. (Considering what gets packed into a single day on this show, it’s not as disingenuous a promise as it sounds.) He also tells Roman to fire Gerri, because ever since the dick pic incident he’s been wrapped up in their whole psychosexual cat-and-mouse thing, so that’s fun. But he also dies, which is not fun. Scenes for this episode are meant to take place in real time and it shows. Despite how much goes down, it doesn’t feel like a week of activity packed into a day. By the time the plane makes it back to Teterboro, Logan’s death has been leaked to the press and the stock exchange has closed out for the weekend with Waystar way down from the big-boss shake-up.

Saturday is rescheduled board meeting/wake day. It starts with Shiv getting the results back from an amniocentesis test, and those results normally take three days to process. When on earth did she take this test? You’re supposed to rest for a day after the invasive procedure, and I imagine helicopter rides are a big no-no. We know Shiv rode the chopper Thursday and had a wedding to attend Friday, plus was in California on Wednesday. So maybe she got the test on Tuesday and flew the next day anyway because fuck it? We also learn that sometime Friday afternoon — before Logan’s death was announced at a press conference — Hugo’s daughter sold her Waystar shares. Marcia also made her way back to town from Milan. By early afternoon, Kendall and Roman have appointed themselves Waystar successors and announced it to the board. The action in this episode is mostly confined to Logan’s house, so it all feels plausible, but as Sandi and Stewy arrive to pay their respects, it’s wild to think it hasn’t even been 48 hours since they met with the siblings to try to mess up the GoJo deal. In that same amount of time, Willa has gone from fleeing her rehearsal dinner to taking the measurements of her brand new marital mansion.

And tomorrow, it looks like the mourners (and pre-mourners) are headed to Norway to meet with Matsson. All in less time than it’s taken for the new episode to come out. What global markets have you tanked this week?