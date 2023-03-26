Meet Succession’s The Hundred

Check out this “indispensable, bespoke media hub” that’s got “the top minds in every field from Israel-Palestine to A.I. to Michelin restaurants.” If you’re the power- and Adderall-crazed children of a right-wing media lord, and you’re selling “Substack meets MasterClass Meets the Economist meets the New Yorker,” who are the 100 personalities you put on your pitch deck? Here’s who, that’s who!
- Finn Wolfhard
- Jason Calacanis
- JK Rowling
- Thoren Bradley
- Salma Hayek
- Mohammed bin Salman
- Pamela Paul
- Brené Brown
- Menswear Guy
- Willy Woo
- Chelsea Clinton
- Larry Summers
- Nike
- Thomas Chatterton Williams
- Steven Pinker
- Matt Yglesias
- Like Nastya
- Lauren Sanchez
- Chad Veach
- Macy Gray
- Catturd2
- James Comey
- James Charles
- Liz Cheney
- Liver King
- Bethenny Frankel
- Eric Garland
- Michael Shellenberger
- Molly Jong-Fast
- Malcolm Gladwell
- Nellie Bowles
- Lydia Tár
- Chris Licht
- Judith Light
- Beanie Feldstein
- Markiplier
- Marianne Williamson
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Ottessa Moshfegh
- Gayle King
- Matt Taibbi
- Robert Eggers
- Caroline Calloway
- Meghan McCain
- Rupi Kaur
- Steve Kirsch
- Jack Dorsey
- Andrew Sullivan
- Ben Lerer
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Lil Baby
- Meghan Markle
- Prince Andrew
- Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s babysitter’s boyfriend
- Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner
- Aaron Sorkin
- Tristan Harris
- Chris Cillizza
- Boris Johnson
- Mr. Beast
- Condoleezza Rice
- Jason Sudeikis
- Armond White
- Robert Kennedy Jr.
- Half the Lincoln Project, but not the other half
- Stephen A. Smith
- Ziwe
- Eduard Karl Joseph Michael Marcus Koloman Volkhold Maria Habsburg-Lothringe
- Stormy Daniels
- Lee Daniels
- Either of the Daniels, but not both
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Lena Dunham
- Bill de Blasio
- Faye Dunaway
- Stephen Elliott
- Joss Sackler
- Anna Delvey
- Anna Wintour
- Annie Leibovitz
- Annie Lennox
- Shaun King
- Maya Forstater
- Mia Khalifa
- Jemele Hill
- David Frum
- Kevin Federline
- Garett Nolan
- Bill Maher
- Naomi Fry
- Amar’e Stoudemire
- Megyn Kelly
- Parvati from Survivor
- Ronan Farrow
- Bhad Bhabie
- Shane Smith
- Fran Lebowitz
- Margaret Atwood
- S. E. Cupp
- Addison Rae
