Meet Succession’s The Hundred

High-calorie info snacks comin’ right up. Photo: HBO/HBO

Check out this “indispensable, bespoke media hub” that’s got “the top minds in every field from Israel-Palestine to A.I. to Michelin restaurants.” If you’re the power- and Adderall-crazed children of a right-wing media lord, and you’re selling “Substack meets MasterClass Meets the Economist meets the New Yorker,” who are the 100 personalities you put on your pitch deck? Here’s who, that’s who!

Finn Wolfhard Jason Calacanis JK Rowling Thoren Bradley Salma Hayek Mohammed bin Salman Pamela Paul Brené Brown Menswear Guy Willy Woo Chelsea Clinton Larry Summers Nike Thomas Chatterton Williams Steven Pinker Matt Yglesias Like Nastya Lauren Sanchez Chad Veach Macy Gray Catturd2 James Comey James Charles Liz Cheney Liver King Bethenny Frankel Eric Garland Michael Shellenberger Molly Jong-Fast Malcolm Gladwell Nellie Bowles Lydia Tár Chris Licht Judith Light Beanie Feldstein Markiplier Marianne Williamson Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ottessa Moshfegh Gayle King Matt Taibbi Robert Eggers Caroline Calloway Meghan McCain Rupi Kaur Steve Kirsch Jack Dorsey Andrew Sullivan Ben Lerer Lin-Manuel Miranda Lil Baby Meghan Markle Prince Andrew Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s babysitter’s boyfriend Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Aaron Sorkin Tristan Harris Chris Cillizza Boris Johnson Mr. Beast Condoleezza Rice Jason Sudeikis Armond White Robert Kennedy Jr. Half the Lincoln Project, but not the other half Stephen A. Smith Ziwe Eduard Karl Joseph Michael Marcus Koloman Volkhold Maria Habsburg-Lothringe Stormy Daniels Lee Daniels Either of the Daniels, but not both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lena Dunham Bill de Blasio Faye Dunaway Stephen Elliott Joss Sackler Anna Delvey Anna Wintour Annie Leibovitz Annie Lennox Shaun King Maya Forstater Mia Khalifa Jemele Hill David Frum Kevin Federline Garett Nolan Bill Maher Naomi Fry Amar’e Stoudemire Megyn Kelly Parvati from Survivor Ronan Farrow Bhad Bhabie Shane Smith Fran Lebowitz Margaret Atwood S. E. Cupp Addison Rae

