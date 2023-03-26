Meet Succession’s The Hundred

pitch decks

Who Are Succession’s The Hundred?

By
High-calorie info snacks comin’ right up. Photo: HBO/HBO

Check out this “indispensable, bespoke media hub” that’s got “the top minds in every field from Israel-Palestine to A.I. to Michelin restaurants.” If you’re the power- and Adderall-crazed children of a right-wing media lord, and you’re selling “Substack meets MasterClass Meets the Economist meets the New Yorker,” who are the 100 personalities you put on your pitch deck? Here’s who, that’s who!

  1. Finn Wolfhard
  2. Jason Calacanis
  3. JK Rowling
  4. Thoren Bradley
  5. Salma Hayek
  6. Mohammed bin Salman
  7. Pamela Paul
  8. Brené Brown
  9. Menswear Guy
  10. Willy Woo
  11. Chelsea Clinton
  12. Larry Summers
  13. Nike
  14. Thomas Chatterton Williams
  15. Steven Pinker
  16. Matt Yglesias
  17. Like Nastya
  18. Lauren Sanchez
  19. Chad Veach
  20. Macy Gray
  21. Catturd2
  22. James Comey
  23. James Charles
  24. Liz Cheney
  25. Liver King
  26. Bethenny Frankel
  27. Eric Garland
  28. Michael Shellenberger
  29. Molly Jong-Fast
  30. Malcolm Gladwell
  31. Nellie Bowles
  32. Lydia Tár
  33. Chris Licht
  34. Judith Light
  35. Beanie Feldstein
  36. Markiplier
  37. Marianne Williamson
  38. Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  39. Ottessa Moshfegh
  40. Gayle King
  41. Matt Taibbi
  42. Robert Eggers
  43. Caroline Calloway
  44. Meghan McCain
  45. Rupi Kaur
  46. Steve Kirsch
  47. Jack Dorsey
  48. Andrew Sullivan
  49. Ben Lerer
  50. Lin-Manuel Miranda
  51. Lil Baby
  52. Meghan Markle
  53. Prince Andrew
  54. Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s babysitter’s boyfriend
  55. Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner
  56. Aaron Sorkin
  57. Tristan Harris
  58. Chris Cillizza
  59. Boris Johnson
  60. Mr. Beast
  61. Condoleezza Rice
  62. Jason Sudeikis
  63. Armond White
  64. Robert Kennedy Jr.
  65. Half the Lincoln Project, but not the other half
  66. Stephen A. Smith
  67. Ziwe
  68. Eduard Karl Joseph Michael Marcus Koloman Volkhold Maria Habsburg-Lothringe
  69. Stormy Daniels
  70. Lee Daniels
  71. Either of the Daniels, but not both
  72. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  73. Lena Dunham
  74. Bill de Blasio
  75. Faye Dunaway
  76. Stephen Elliott
  77. Joss Sackler
  78. Anna Delvey
  79. Anna Wintour
  80. Annie Leibovitz
  81. Annie Lennox
  82. Shaun King
  83. Maya Forstater
  84. Mia Khalifa
  85. Jemele Hill
  86. David Frum
  87. Kevin Federline
  88. Garett Nolan
  89. Bill Maher
  90. Naomi Fry
  91. Amar’e Stoudemire
  92. Megyn Kelly
  93. Parvati from Survivor
  94. Ronan Farrow
  95. Bhad Bhabie
  96. Shane Smith
  97. Fran Lebowitz
  98. Margaret Atwood
  99. S. E. Cupp
  100. Addison Rae

For more, join us for Succession Clubour subscriber-exclusive newsletter obsessively chronicling all the biggest twists of the final season. Existing subscribers should check their inboxes for more information. If you’re not a subscriber yet, click here to get started.

More From This Series

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Meet Succession’s The Hundred