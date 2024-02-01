It’s Gonna Be Suits Season in Los Angeles

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Los Angeles might have a little rain this week, but they are fully suit-ing up. NBC has hired Victoria Mahoney as the director for a Suits spin-off pilot set in Southern California. While no cast list is confirmed yet, NBC shared that the show will follow a lawyer named Ted Black, who “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.” However, his past comes back to haunt him and his colleagues, who “can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.” First, the cast of Suits hosted the Golden Globes red carpet, and then it took over the Nielsen Top Ten list, coming out as the most streamed show of last year. Now, they’re coming for the rest of Hollywood. Maybe an old friend and star, Meghan Markle, can make a cameo to finally be able to say “Poppycock!”