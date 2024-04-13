Suki Waterhouse Basically Hosted a Coachella Gender Reveal

Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse held a close, tight-knit gender reveal party in the desert (during her Coachella weekend one set). Waterhouse revealed the sex of her new baby with fiance Robert Pattinson— No, the baby is not a vampire. We’ve already heard that one coming (like how Edward can read minds.) “I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” began Waterhouse on Friday night. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.” Waterhouse confirmed the birth of her daughter last week on Instagram but has kept the name of the child private. Speaking of privacy, Waterhouse left out an even more important piece of information— she did not say whether or not her baby is Team Jacob or Team Edward. But there’s a strong chance it’s the latter.