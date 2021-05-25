35 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer

Photo: Publisher

Translated from French by Daniel Maroun

As hot girl summer rolls in with the pandemic still raging — after a year at once strangely disembodying and all about the body — Guillaume Dustan’s carnal writings about cruising and drugs in 1990s Paris jolt the system. This collection of his landmark autofiction is the first time that the late Dustan, a French administrative judge by day, until he turned to writing full time, and hedonist by night, has been published in English. In this translation by Daniel Maroun, Dustan’s explicit treatments of sex and the ruthlessness of desire bring to mind Kathy Acker. Before his death from an overdose in 2005, the writer was embroiled in a widely publicized conflict with ACT UP Paris over his espousal of barebacking; adults can only be expected to care for themselves, he argued, and his stories display a similar siloing of the self, portraying sex as the main conduit to others. The novels collected here are set in a Paris where the AIDS crisis may have crested, but the virus still proliferated, including in the narrator. A constant sense of the body’s vulnerability underlies the excess: Even if a common cold could kill them, the still-living in these books keep dancing, keep desiring, at the knife’s edge of risk. —Kira Josefsson