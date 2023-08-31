Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Didn’t Last This Summer

Photo: Bravo/Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Get to your group chats and start analyzing the Insta posts: We’ve got another major Bravo breakup on our hands. Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke reportedly called off their engagement, just two-and-a-half months before their November 17 wedding. A source first broke the news to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding.” “Page Six” also confirmed the split. Hubbard and Radke’s engagement was a focal point of last season, leading to a fight between Hubbard and her friend Danielle Olivera, who thought the couple was moving too fast and felt left out of the loop. (However, they may have settled that beef on the upcoming season eight.) The pair seemed to begin dating sometime late 2021 or early 2022, after a previous fling in 2019. In other words, they didn’t last two full summers together.

The breakup comes right after Hubbard’s August 12 bridal shower, where Radke even showed up to surprise her. (Fans have taken to their wedding registry site to share condolences.) And, per ET’s source, “the breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.” Are we sure Andy Cohen isn’t planting breakups post-Scandoval?