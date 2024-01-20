The Presence of Presence

➼ Presence, the new supernatural thriller from Steven Soderbergh, is a work of fiction about a haunting in suburbia—but that doesn’t mean the cast didn’t have actual hauntings of their own that prepared them for their roles. Julia Fox told Vulture Spot host Jay Jurden about a friendly ghost named Beauty who cohabitates with her in her newly purchased home.

Lucy Lawless

➼ Veteran actor Lucy Lawless premiered her directorial debut, the documentary Never Look Away, which examines the life and work of CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth. She stopped by to discuss how she approached capturing the legacy of the late photojouralist, including the daunting task of interviewing Christiane Amanpour for the film.

Nathan Silver and the Cast of Between the Temples

➼ Between the Temples tells the story of a grief-stricken cantor (Jason Schwartzman) who assists an adult woman (Carol Kane) who happens to be his former music teacher in getting the Bat Mitzvah she never got to have in her youth. The cast and director Nathan Silver shared stories about everything they learned in the process of staging a Bat Mitzvah for the big screen and the very real chaotic dinners that made their way into the film.