Kate McKinnon(’s Cat) Stars in Super Bowl Commercial

The second Sunday in February is impending, and you know what that means. It’s time for the Super Bowl … commercials! Yes, the real main event is coming, when all of the companies in America put together their best minds and biggest budgets to create the commercial most likely to be quoted by sixth-graders come Monday. In the age of the internet, however, commercials are encroaching on Grammys territory. Companies are debuting their ads weeks in advance and putting out teasers meant to drive the hype. Capitalism truly does breed innovation. Hellman’s kicked it off by releasing its full Kat(e) McKinnon commercial on January 30. Below, plan out your snack breaks by watching the ads before they make their TV debuts.

Kate McKinnon’s Cat Is a Tabloid Feature

The word mayo kinda sounding like meow is the central pitch of this Hellman’s commercial, which debuted January 30 and stars Kate McKinnon, Kate McKinnon’s cat, and Pete Davidson, who somehow squeaks a cameo into a 30-second ad. How much do you think Davidson made for his two seconds of screen time? Actually, don’t answer that.

Mrs. and Mr. Posh Love to Order Out

Following their son Brooklyn’s not-quite-successful pop-up restaurant collab with Uber Eats, Victoria and David Beckham are getting in on the fun. On January 30, they released a teaser for their commercial, which features a reference to their Netflix documentary from earlier this year. Victoria Posh may not remember many things, but it’s only because she has so much on her mind, like which little Gucci dress to wear.

Messi Earns Time at the Other Football Event

Globally, if someone mentions a “football star,” they’re picturing Lionel Messi, not Taylor Swift. Michelob Ultra is betting on that appeal. The brand’s teaser, which features Messi’s Blue Steel causing an empty beer keg to spurt out more beer, debuted on January 25. Olé!

Big 12 Months for Horses

Following the Ken of it all, it’s safe to say this is a big year for horses.

The Bodega Is Running Low

Jenna Ortega is in search of Doritos Dinamita in the Doritos teaser, released January 25, and the bodega has run low. Maybe try the one across the street?

Filled With Suspense

Big change. Incoming.

Crisp Rat Has a Pringles Stache

Crisp Rat is the new Pringles mascot in a teaser released January 24, and he has the handlebar mustache to prove it.

Addison Rae, Popstar, Gets Her Irene Cara On

What a feeling it is when Addison Rae stars in a teaser commercial for Nerds. The teaser debuted January 23, and features Rae dancing for her life, taking her passion, and making it (Nerds’ success) happen.

Chicken Technology

The Popeye’s teaser, out January 23, promises the story of a man born before fried chicken was created. Sad.

A Beer Can in Distress

This Coors Light can isn’t tied to the railroad tracks in the brand’s teaser, which debuted January 24, but it’s still run over by an icy wave to the tune of “Love Train.”

Car History

Volkswagen is making a play for being your dad’s favorite commercial by focusing on car history in its teaser, released on January 17.

Kris Jenner Says Unrelated Phrases

“How’d we get here? Well, to answer that, I’d have to go back to the beginning,” Kris Jenner says in the teaser for Oreo’s Super Bowl ad, which came out January 17, next to a big glass container of Oreos. “I’d better go warn the kids.” If you’re confused, it’s because this is confusing.