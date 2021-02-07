All of the 2021 Super Bowl Trailers So Far

Photo: YouTube

It’s time to get ready for this year’s Super Bowl trailers, even though pretty much all of the advertised films from the 2020 Super Bowl have yet to be released. So far, this year’s crop includes teasers of new shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Y: 1883 and films like M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and F9. We’ll continue to add to our list as the evening continues.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Following in the wake of WandaVision, another Marvel duo is about to premiere their very own Disney+ show. Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) reunite in a post–Avengers: Endgame world for the six-episode season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, debuting March 19.

Y: 1883

A trailer for the Yellowstone prequel is set to air on Sunday, which will tell the story of the Dutton family as they head west toward the last part of “untamed” America. This teaser, released February 5, notes that the show will stream on new service Paramount+ this year.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan has been teasing clips of his new film Old on Twitter, building up to a drop on Super Bowl Sunday. Though almost nothing is known of the movie’s plot, it’s based on the thriller graphic novel Sandcastle, which focuses on a beach holding dark secrets (secret related to being old, presumably), and stars names like Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, and former Naked Brother Alex Wolff.

Clarice

The Super Bowl spot for CBS’s upcoming Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice finds Rebecca Breeds revisiting the origin story the titular FBI agent told Hannibal Lecter in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 drama. Will the lambs really stop screaming come next week? Better keep your ears open when the series premiers on February 14.

Raya and the Last Dragon

In the latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) sets out to find the last dragon in existence (Awkwafina) to help defeat a looming monster threat. Based on the movie’s trailer, at least we know they find each other. Raya and the Last Dragon debuts in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access on March 5.

Nobody

Bob Odenkirk’s family man Hutch Mansell is going to find that damn kitty bracelet if it’s the last thing he does when Nobody premieres in theaters on April 2.

F9

Family. In theaters May 2021.