Wait, Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen Are Playing a Married Couple?

New David O. Russell coworkers just dropped: Deadline reports that gamer girl Keke Palmer will join Sacha Baron Cohen, a.k.a. Borat’s alter ego, in the cast of Russell’s upcoming movie Super Toys. According to a logline, Palmer and Baron Cohen star as “groovy ‘70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves, their marriage and their live-wire 12-year-old daughter while on the road in Middle America.” Russell wrote the script and will also direct the movie, which will reportedly go up for grabs later this month at the 2023 European Film Market in Berlin. But the project could be potentially be a tough sell. After all, anyone who can’t separate Russell from his abuse and assault allegations might be hesitant to support Super Toys. There’s also the fact that 51-year-old Baron Cohen and 29-year-old Palmer will be acting as the parents of a middle-school-age kid. If we’re going off of the cast’s actual ages, then this suddenly becomes a story that horrifyingly requires a 39-year-old man to have gotten a 17-year-old pregnant. We can only hope that Super Toys will adjust the main couple’s on-screen ages … otherwise, surely even Leonardo DiCaprio would disapprove.