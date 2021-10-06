Survivor Recap: Come Shan or Shine

Survivor My Million Dollar Mistake Season 41 Episode 3 Editor’s Rating 3 stars * * * « Previous Next Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Three episodes in, and it’s clear this Survivor season isn’t about flashy or stealthy game play. Survivor 41 (so far, at least) is about trust. Sure, this has always been the core of the game. In old-school Survivor, honest alliances (and athleticism) were enough to ride to the end. Eventually, a generation of new-school Survivor players normalized faster, more aggressive game play and used surprise advantages to flip the game upside down, teaching future contestants to trust in no one, not even their closest allies.

As Joe Reid noted in his Primetimer recap of last week’s episode, the result is a season that’s increasingly meta. Contestants aren’t just expecting the game to flip on a dime. They’re making decisions before the dime gets tossed in the air. As evidenced in last week’s episode, Evvie is trying to break the tradition of female players not getting credit for big moves while responding to the real-time machinations of their season. This week, Brad realizes that gathering a plethora of advantages that once guaranteed safety is a liability if you don’t have trusted allies.

In other words, Survivor’s lore looms large, and each player is learning how to respond to echoes of previous Survivor story lines without making the same mistakes.

Liana grapples with the possibility that she missed the opportunity to make a big move. She could’ve taken out power player Xander at the last tribal council but fell in line with Tiffany’s edict that Voce needed to go. This is a classic post-tribal-council emotional hangover. Now, Liana must make peace with her decision and trust that she can spot the next big move when it comes along.

Unfortunately, Tiffany gets to it before she does. Tiffany finds a second beware advantage at camp. Brad and Sydney also discover the same advantage on their beaches, so the three quietly meet in secret at night, where they face an impossible choice.

They’ll individually choose between a tarp for their tribe and a solo steal-a-vote advantage. Like other mini-challenges for advantages this season, it’s dependent on what the other players do. In this case, if all three players choose a tarp, each tribe will get a tarp. If all three choose steal-a-vote, they will each lose their vote at their next tribal. If there’s a two-to-one split, the tarp voters go home empty-handed while the steal-a-voters get the advantage.

So they have to talk it out and put a few cards on the table without showing their full hand. Sydney seemingly expresses a willingness to take the sacrifice for the other two players to go with the steal-a-vote because she isn’t sure she can trust Tiffany. However, Tiffany also plays it safe, leaving Brad the only player taking the big swing.

The game play and backstabbing feels more transparent this season than usual. All three major advantages this season — ship’s wheel, three-part immunity, and beware advantage — aren’t total secrets. To obtain them requires publicly hedging bets and reading fellow competitors in real time (like literally just a few minutes). It’s poker.

Brad is playing a fast new-school game. Over the course of the episode, he finds two beware advantages: the aforementioned steal-a-vote and a section of the three-part immunity idol that Xander found a portion of last week. Both Brad and Xander say their unique phrases at the immunity challenge, but the third piece of the idol still hasn’t been located on the Luvu tribe. So they’re both out of a vote should their team go to tribal tonight. Fortunately for Xander, Yase finally avoids tribal after finishing second, behind Luvu. Unfortunately for Brad, Ua loses, and they head to their first tribal council.

So Brad has two advantages but can’t vote. He doesn’t seem to be worried, thanks to what he perceives to be a strong alliance with Shan and Genie. He even tells Shan about his two advantages, but it backfires because she’s now wary of his power. The problem is Shan’s also dealing with another alliance member that’s proving untrustworthy. Though Brad thinks he’s tight with Shan, her closest ally is Ricard, and they’re loosely tied to JD.

Oh, JD. After underwhelming at the immunity challenge, he unwittingly leaves his advantage paper from earlier this season, sticking outside his shorts. Shan spots it, and JD now has to come clean to her and Ricard. They express disappointment in his secrecy. He’s broken their trust.

Shan (who is making good on her name as the Mafia Pastor) shows early signs of Kim Spradlin–style game play from season 24, One World. She’s firmly in control, and there’s little reason to think it’ll fade anytime soon. This leaves her, alongside Ricard, with a difficult decision: vote out Brad for being too powerful or take out JD, who is keeping secrets.

This leads us to a tribal council that has it all: a metaphor about mosquito bites, a metaphor about broken trust as a shattered crystal, and a Kelly Clarkson lyric courtesy of Brad (“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”).

Ultimately, they blindside Brad, which gives JD another chance to prove his loyalty.

This episode indicates that no matter how good you might be at the technical game of Survivor (challenges, camp life, advantages), it’s still a team game until the merge. In Survivor, sometimes you do need to put on your tribe’s life vest before your own.