Did Sutton Stracke Faint at the RHOBH Reunion?

Kathy Hilton returned to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it had Sutton Stracke shook. Literally, the woman collapsed. Speaking to Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Strake explained what medical event forced her (and bestie Garcelle Beauvais) out of part 3 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion. “I did have a medical issue that was serious,” she said. According to her, Andy Cohen “called medics right way,” who sent her to the emergency room. Beavais left the reunion early to look after her friend.

So what was at fault for Stracke’s condition? Working too hard and caring too much. Also bronchitis. “It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it’s a real thing. And dehydration,” Stracke said. Sutton said her jet-setting lifestyle was at fault, adding “I was working a lot between New York and LA, back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands.” She was also feeling the lingering effects of a “severe” case of bronchitis. “I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me,” she said. “And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again.”