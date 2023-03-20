Swarm Recap: Forbidden Fruit

Swarm Taste/Running Scared Season 1 Episodes 3 and 4 Editor’s Rating 4 stars * * * * « Previous Next « Previous Episode Next Episode » Photo: Vulture; Photo: Prime Video/Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video

“Ni’Jah is a queen. Ni’Jah is a god. Ni’Jah is our sister,” Marissa says as she walks through a parking structure post-Ni’Jah concert. The shaky phone camera footage implies that Dre is rewatching this video for the umpteenth time, likely as a reminder of her best friend, yes, but Marissa’s euphoric speech also serves as a shared mission statement: “Fuck these haters, okay? Ni’Jah is our queen, and we got to protect her at all costs,” she says as if hyping Dre up directly. For the Swarm, talking shit on Ni’Jah is an act of war, and defending her is their sacred duty. Their battleground of choice is Twitter, but sometimes actual blood must be spilled.

It’s with Marissa’s opening words that we find Dre on a cross-country mission to avenge her friend’s death (which has become internet fodder). When the episode opens, she’s in Seattle at the home of her target, a man who tweeted that Ni’Jah couldn’t keep a man happy — he gets hammered in the face for his transgression, the first of these episodes’ multiple murders and insights into Dre’s psyche.

In the trailer for Swarm, it seemed like Dre’s love for Ni’Jah drove the murders, but watching the series, this isn’t the entire case. Yes, she is targeting people who have talked shit about Ni’Jah, but it’s her inability to cope with her emotions that led to the violent killings. Mostly, it’s Marissa’s death, with the texts she’s sending herself from Marissa’s phone guiding her on her killing spree. But what’s even more interesting about Dre’s murderous tendencies is that I don’t think she necessarily enjoys the act of murder. Dre isn’t into killing — she’s into purging. Unlike other famous serial killers, both real and fictional, Dre lacks the artistry of some of her cohorts. Dre is sloppy, emotional, and uncontrollable, often sobbing as she hits her victims with a frying pan or rolls over them in her car. Then, she’s loose and free while cleaning up, in some of the calmest states we’ve seen her. And almost always, she gorges herself with food after (and sometimes during) the kill. For Dre, murder and binge-eating are her ways of purging the emotions inside. She admits that bashing one of her victims in the head made her happy, but she says it as if it’s like squeezing a stress ball, not like it’s a sport she’s partaking in for the fun of the game.

As the show picks up its pace, it’s feeling like a mixture of Dexter, Atlanta, and Poker Face. The serial murders take on an anthology feel, with great guest stars and many pop-culture references. While Dre’s in Seattle, Alice Dudley, a right-wing influencer and Ni’Jah hater, accuses Ni’Jah of police brutality in her music (a nod to the conservative backlash from “Formation”) and questions if the artist is a true feminist. The Swarm immediately jumps to Ni’Jah’s defense, with one fan doxxing Dudley’s address. Dre follows the lead, taking her to Brentwood, California, and to Dudley’s gym, where Dre runs into George, a gym member wearing a Caché tour jacket with staff passes hanging from his bag. Caché is Ni’Jah’s rapper husband who is embarking on one last tour before retiring (a direct reference to Jay Z’s 4:44 tour). The tour’s final stop is in Los Angeles, and Ni’Jah announces on Twitter that she’ll be in attendance, bringing Dre one step closer to seeing Ni’Jah in the flesh.

Dre’s initial plan is to steal the concert tickets from George, but she ends up hanging out with him, and they talk about their addictions (Dre’s “sometimes it’s good to give in” comment hits on so many different levels). It only takes a few hours until they are binge-eating together between making out, the ultimate bonding experience. He takes her to the Caché concert the next day, where she does everything possible to ensure she’s present at the Caché after-party. This includes locking George in a freezer. Once at the party, she’s face to face with Ni’Jah, but she hilariously fumbles her chance at a meaningful interaction. Dre salivates in Ni’Jah’s presence and she goes into a trance, believing she’s biting into a piece of fruit, only to realize she’s bitten into Ni’Jah’s face like it’s Eve’s apple from the tree of knowledge.

Soon, like the rumor that Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé at a party for Jay Z’s 4:44 album, the internet floods with theories about who bit Ni’Jah’s face, and the online mob has been activated. Naturally, Dre believes she must apologize to her “friend” for biting her, so she heads to Tennessee, where Ni’Jah is headlining the Bonnaroo music festival (paralleling Bey’s history-making Coachella performance). As Dre’s en route, she’s pulled over by a creepy sheriff who follows her until a white woman named Cricket (Kate Lyn Sheil) scares the sheriff off. Cricket then invites Dre to stay with her and her friends until Ni’Jah’s set.

Here, Swarm fictionalizes the NXIVM cult, with Billie Eilish playing the charismatic leader Eva. Eva runs the women’s empowerment group DecaWin, which Eva describes as “unlocking female potential through teaching, learning, training, and, most of all, healing.” It’s classic cult shit — from Eva and her follower’s creepy cadence of speech to the brands each woman proudly sports as a form of “sacrifice,” the comparisons to NXIVM are uncanny. A large part of all cults is ensuring that followers are emotionally vulnerable, and Eva does this through her “Evolution to Understanding” therapy sessions.

In one of the series’ best scenes, Dre sits down with Eva for an EU session. Eilish’s acting is surprisingly great; she perfectly complements Fishback’s intense performance as Dre opens up more than ever. Eva’s brainwashing and line of questioning cause Dre to reveal her real name (she’s going by the name Kayla), disclose memories of her tough childhood, and confess that she thinks death is beautiful because it’s “equal.” She talks about being bullied and rejected, a possible reason why she seeks community in the Ni’Jah fandom. Within the context of the cult she’s mingling with, it highlights the strange ways people seek community. Some, like Dre, find solace in common interests, even if it’s an obsessive love for someone they’ve never met. And others may find themselves victims of cults, like Eva’s followers. Both Dre and the ladies of DecaWin are drawn to their leaders. Eva, through her sessions and constant affirmations, and Ni’Jah, through her lyrics and persona, provide a blueprint for being a strong, independent, and fulfilled woman in a world that instructs women otherwise. They feel seen. While it’s normal to feel represented and honored while listening to a pop star’s music (I do when listening to Beyoncé), there’s a fine line between seen and a full-blown, unhealthy parasocial relationship. The popularity of social media and the increase in access to the lives of public figures and influencers has seen a rise in parasocial attachments. Still, fandoms like the BeyHive, Nicki Minaj’s Barbz, and Taylor Swift’s Swifties take it to the next level — the dedication these fans have borders on cult status.

Dre doesn’t care about any of this: not her sudden emotional breakthroughs, not her repressed memories of being rejected, and definitely not ruminations on why she’s such a diehard Ni’Jah fan. Once she realizes her phone is missing, she quickly snaps out of the trance and confronts Eva, who knows about Khalid’s murder. Equipped with Dre’s secrets and phone, Eva holds her hostage as a cult member. During an evening bonfire ceremony with the DecaWin ladies, as Dre overhears the sound of drums from Ni’Jah’s Bonnaroo set, it dawns on her that she has no idea what day it is and that she’s missing the performance. Dre panics. She gets in the car and demands her phone back from Eva, who threatens blackmail — Dre runs Eva over for her transgression. The brainwashed women of DecaWin go full zombie, crawling on Dre’s car trying to retaliate, but they’re no match for Dre’s briefly sublimated rage, which she unleashes on her victims as she kills her way out of the compound

Hive Mind

• I listened to Lemonade for the first time since watching Swarm, and wow, “6 Inch” will never sound the same: “Six-inch heels, she walked in the club like nobody’s business. Goddamn, she murdered everybody, and I was her witness.” LMAO

• The fact that one of Dre’s victim’s last words was, “Nigga, Twitter?” was satirically amazing. It encapsulated not only Dre’s delusion but also the real dynamic people have with social media. Sadly, Twitter is never just Twitter.

• Another real Beyoncé moment was the reference to the infamous Solange/Jay elevator scandal. I wish they spent more time talking about Alice and her “feminist” statements and how we look to people like Beyoncé to represent all women. Or how white women are so quick to try and discredit Black women.

• There are some interesting sexual undertones going on that are being vaguely hinted at. Dre clearly has a complicated relationship with sex; during Dre’s session with Eva, she mentions how she’d be called a homophobic slur when getting bullied, and there are all kinds of homoerotic moments within the cult. Plus Ni’Jah/Beyoncé is a hyper-sexual artist, so I’m hoping there’s more about Dre’s sexuality in the coming episodes.