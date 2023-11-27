Gifties for Swifties

Now here’s where you need to really think about the Swiftie in your life. Have they expressed enthusiasm for the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and/or the Kansas City Chiefs? Have they, of their own free will, initiated conversations about professional football? If you can answer yes to both of these questions, you may be safe to proceed down the Chiefs merch route. And unless you’re shopping for a young child or someone who you would describe as radicalized, the Swiftie in your life doesn’t want poorly made, overly referential Chieftie merch from a drop-shipper operating on Etsy. Here is an actually cute and comfy pullover that they can don on game day while keeping their eyes keenly trained on Donna Kelce’s box. —Anusha Praturu