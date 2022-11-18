Sydney Duncan Physically Cannot Tolerate Beyoncé Slander

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I sat down with an immaculately bronzer-ed Sydney Duncan (ACAB: Angry, Crazy, and Black, UCB, being tested spiritually by her tripod during this interview) for a chat about algorithms, anger, and political satire. She described how she’s using the industry hiatus between the holidays to catch up on dinners with friends, explained her process behind impersonating some of the more embarrassing light-skinned celebrities, and confirmed that she was, in fact, the first Black woman to get a degree in ballet and physics. She also, with much difficulty, put into three words her advice to anyone who is not a Beyoncé fan: “The three words I would say are: Watch her live. Even if you’re not a fan — which, like, even those words feel like vomit to me, I love her to death, I’m a superfan, I’m a regional member of the Beyhive. I’m not vicious, but I can’t handle any slander, so if I see it on Twitter, I log off. I’m trying to be mature in my Beyoncé-ness.”

You can find Sydney on Twitter at @Syd_Duncan and on Instagram at @sydneyduncanonem.