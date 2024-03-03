Sydney Sweeney Becomes a Gen-Z Detective on SNL

No one is a better detective than “22-year-old girls in situationships.” On Saturday Night Live, Sydney Sweeney and Chloe Fineman show off their sleuthing skills at a police department, quickly solving cases through Instagram stalking. “His Facebook is private, but his mom’s is very much public,” explains Fineman, a sentence that is all too relatable when you have too much time on your hands. While most of the sketch is filled with laughs at how ridiculous their stalking techniques are, it also serves as a warning for anyone who thinks a private profile is enough to deter young ladies on a mission. Their next case: finding Kate Middleton. It’ll take less than five minutes.