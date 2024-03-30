Sydney Sweeney Is Not Starring in That Johnny Depp Movie

Call her Lindsay Lohan because she is sick of the rumors. Sydney Sweeney is not starring in the upcoming movie Day Drinker with Johnny Depp, her reps confirm to Vulture, despite alleged reports circulating this week. “woke up to *rumors* anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!” tweeted Sweeney on Saturday morning, squashing the buzz while reminding people there is an actual movie she’s starring in theaters right now. Sweeney’s gotta get her bag, okay? She’s very open about her finances and sponsorships needed to support herself, but she’s not desperate to star in just anything. There are plenty of other movies to watch Sweeney in. But as for tv shows, it might be a while.