Stop Making Sense Is Returning to Theaters As an A24 Movie

Does anybody have any questions?! Photo: A24

And you may find yourself in the year 2023

And you may find yourself topping lists of the best concert documentaries of all time

And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large indie-film distributor

And you may find yourself in a beautiful (Alamo Draft)house

With a beautiful 4K restoration

And you may ask yourself, Well, how did I get here?

Has this ever happened to you? Then you may be legendary director Jonathan Demme’s seminal Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense. In the nearly 40 years since its 1984 release, the movie has become a staple of indie-theater screenings, and the Talking Heads have stayed as relevant as ever. So it only makes sense that A24, fresh off an Oscars sweep for Everything Everywhere All at Once (which included a David Byrne original song), would assimilate the film into its coolness-Borg and rerelease it. The clouted-up production company–distributor announced the news via a cute video of Byrne picking up his famous oversize gray suit at the dry cleaners, biking home with it, and trying it on to re-create some Stop Making Sense moves to the sound of “This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody).”

The remastered film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, paired with a rare reunion Q&A from the full band. (Yeah, this rollout has stopped making sense!) A full trailer has also been released, (correctly) declaring it “the greatest concert film of all time. As far as efforts to keep the moviegoing experience alive go, this one’s fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fun!