Tatum O’Neal on Her Father Ryan O’Neal: ‘He Meant the World to Me’

Tatum O’Neal has shared a sentimental message on the death of her father, actor Ryan O’Neal. “I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” Tatum said in a statement to People. “He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.” The two starred in 1973’s Paper Moon, where Tatum became the youngest person to win an Academy Award for her performance. They struggled to repair their relationship throughout their lives, starring in Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals, a reality show focused on rebuilding their bond. The two eventually made amends in the past couple of years, and earlier in April 2023, Tatum posted a photo of them together for his birthday.