Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell to Star in The Effect Off Broadway

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Taylor Swift may be showing up to Chiefs games on the reg, but her ex Harry Styles is getting the opportunity to travel to Hudson Yards. His current GF, Taylor Russell (Bones and All), will star in Succession writer Lucy Prebble’s play The Effect at the Shed alongside Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You). This production is transferring over from London, where it was produced by the National Theatre and the Jamie Lloyd Company earlier in 2023. It also stars Michele Austin and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith. Directed Jamie Lloyd, the show follows two people, played by Russell and Essiedu, participating in a clinical drug trial who fall in love but aren’t sure if the feeling is real or a side effect of the drug. The Effect begins previews at the Shed’s Griffin Theater on March 3, opening March 13 and only running through March 31. So get in there fast, even if you aren’t on speed.