It’s a Big Day for Kaylors

Taylor Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Photo: Kevin Winter/TAS23gement/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift knows how to get Swifties going. She announced her latest rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), during the final date of her six-night engagement at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Her fourth rerecorded album after Scooter Braun bought and sold her masters in 2019 is set to arrive on October 27, the same date that the original album was released nine years ago. Her fans — affectionately named after the pop singer-songwriter whose blockbuster sold-out Eras Tour caused a long-overdue congressional investigation of Ticketmaster — probably did a little two-step to “Blank Space” in their heads when the news was shared. “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!,” Swift captioned an Instagram post of the new album cover. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site.”

If the news of 1989 wasn’t already too much excitement to bear, the discovery that Swift’s ex-BFF Karlie Kloss attended that same concert likely had the fans in shambles. For the uninitiated, the model and Victoria’s Secret Angel was close friends with the A-list singer until they reportedly fell out. Though neither have publicly made a statement about their rift, the narrative is that Kloss’s friendship with the Kardashians and Braun caused them to grow distant. Swift didn’t attend Kloss’s wedding festivities in 2018, and the pair haven’t been friends since 2019. Kloss sat in a non-VIP section at last night’s show, in which Swift performed “New Romantics” and “New Year’s Day,” songs which the fans associate with their past … friendship. A TikToker shared a video of Kloss getting busy to “Don’t Blame Me” and “Shake It Off.” It was Karlie Kloss who first heard the original 1989 while road-tripping with Swift in Big Sur. Fans now gotta worry about the upcoming release and a possible reconciliation of one of their fave’s most high-profile relationships. They are booked and busy.