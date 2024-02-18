Taylor Swift Abolishes ‘No Repeats’ Rule for Surprise Songs

This doesn’t bode well for “Macavity.” Photo: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

When Taylor Swift first launched her Eras Tour, she told the crowd that her plan for each night’s acoustic surprise set was to “play different songs every single night and never repeat one.” With time, amendments came. For example, if she messed up in some way the first time around, she gave herself permission to repeat it to get it right. Now, with only a few songs left standing, she’s ditching the rule altogether. During her concert in Melbourne on February 18, she told the crowd, “This is sort of like a public service announcement…I’ve been thinking, I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward. I don’t wanna limit anything and say, ‘Oh, if I’ve played a song before I can’t play it again.’ So from now on, I don’t wanna take any paint colors out of the paint box of colors…I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it, and I wanna be able to make changes to songs.” So far, it looks like “changes” means mashups — with Swift treating fans in Melbourne to a mashup of “Getaway Car,” “August,” and “The Other Side of the Door” for one of their surprise songs. With mashups on the table, our possibilities moving forward are endless. Baby, let the games begin.