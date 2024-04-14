Taylor Swift Lived It Up at Coachella Next to Teresa Giudice

She laid the table with the fancy shit…then Teresa flipped it. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed up at Coachella this weekend to see her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice in action (she must have caught Lana Del Rey’s Friday set on the livestream). The pair were first spotted watching the Bleachers’ perform from backstage, before making their way into the crowd for Ice Spice’s set. “Shout out to Taylor motherf*cking Swift! I love you,” Ice Spice said from the stage before performing “Karma.” Swift and Kelce were joined by her opener Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan in the VIP section, which also included Justin Bieber, a distressed Jake Shane, and Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice with her husband Louie Ruelas. Not only did the superstar share space in the crowd with Swift, but the pair even got a picture together, though it’s unclear who asked who for the photo.

Swift is no stranger to New Jersey, having nearly shut down the shore by simply attending Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley last summer. That incident prompted the RHONJ cast to take to Instagram in hopes of hanging out with the singer, and now the prophecy has been fulfilled.

This story has been updated.