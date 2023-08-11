The Eras Tour Is a Pageant for the Recently Single

The Eras Tour heals broken hearts. Kevin Costner is among the small trove of recently single celebrities to attend Taylor Swift’s seismic globe-trotting event, fresh off the announcement of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. He declared himself a new member of Swift’s fandom after witnessing her August 9 concert in Los Angeles, where the “Cruel Summer” singer announced the imminent release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!” Costner wasn’t the only recently single famous person to shake it off at Eras. Halsey made 50 friendship bracelets to share at the same concert Costner attended. She broke up with boyfriend Alev Aydin in April. Sofia Vergara announced her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello last month, and she had some fun at Swift’s August 4 date in Los Angeles. Reese Witherspoon broke up with husband Jim Toth and went to Eras nearly two months later for the May 7 show. (In a twist of fate, ex–Try Guy Ned Fulmer pulled up with his wife, whom he cheated on, as revealed in last year’s salacious scandal.) Tina Knowles just joined the singling-and-mingling club. Maybe she’ll hit up the international leg of the Eras Tour.