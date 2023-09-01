Swifties Take on Star Wars

Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Baby, let the (box office) games begin. Taylor Swift is releasing a concert film for her Eras Tour on October 13, and Swifties are proving with presales that they are more than ready for it. Per Variety, the film has set a single-day ticket sale record for AMC Theatres, earning $26 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home previously held the distributor’s record with $16.9 million. And that’s not even counting the other theater circuits that will screen the music documentary — according to Deadline, once you factor in presales from Regal and Cinemark, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour actually made $37 million in its first 24 hours. That means that Swifties who survived the Great War are taking over Star Wars territory, at least in the sense that The Force Awakens’s first-day presale record of $20 million has been been left in the cosmic dust. We get the feeling that there won’t be a lot of blank space in the audiences of the Eras Tour concert film. There’s a reason, after all, that its opening weekend competition was swiftly exorcised.