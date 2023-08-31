Taylor Swift Adds a Theater Near You to Eras Tour Stops

Looks like motion capture put her in a bit better light this time. Taylor Swift is releasing a documentary of the Eras Tour on October 13, the latest move in her Film Era. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆,” Swift tweeted with the news. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is directed by Sam Wrench, a Grammy nominee who has helmed films for Billie Eilish, BTS, Brandi Carlile, and many more musicians. And the first trailer is here to already get you started reliving the Eras Tour or experiencing it for the first time.

A Swift concert doc had been an open secret after many fans noticed the tour was being filmed, but most assumed it would go to streaming, like her Netflix film Miss Americana or her Disney+ folklore companion The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Instead, the doc is being distributed by AMC in a first-time deal. The theater is promising at least four show times at every AMC theater on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while also getting the doc on other screens throughout North America. Regular tickets are $19.89, while senior and children’s tickets are $13.13 — don’t say she’s not a mastermind. (And, of course, it’s available in IMAX and Dolby Cinema too.) Preorder tickets are already on sale, and in anticipation of the drop, AMC said its server can handle “more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.” Still, the theater warned fans that there may be delays, because “no ticketing system in history” can handle Taylor Swift. As long as AMC doesn’t end up in court or Congress over this one, we’ll call it a success.