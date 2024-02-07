Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Disney+’s Version) Is Coming Soon

She can’t be stopped. Photo: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Like an old cardigan, Taylor Swift tried on Disney+, and now it’s seemingly her favorite streamer. In a dual announcement, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and CEO of the world Taylor Swift revealed that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on March 15. The “Taylor’s Version” of the concert film, as Swift dubbed it, will also include “cardigan” and four additional songs from her surprise acoustic sets that have not been seen before in either the theatrical or digital-platform versions of the film.

This marks Swift’s second film with the streamer, the first being Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Previously, she collaborated with Netflix on her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, and in 2018 for her last concert film, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, though the latter film was taken off the streamer despite being labeled a Netflix original. It’s curious timing, and it’s still unsure if Swift’s recent collaborations with Disney+ means Reputation’s return to streaming under the House of Mouse. But, hey, let’s take this one concert film at a time for now and dust off those Eras Tours popcorn buckets.