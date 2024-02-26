Taylor Swift’s Father Accused of Assault By Sydney Paparazzi

Photo: DAVID GRAY/AFP

Taylor Swift’s team, specifically her father, Scott Swift, is facing assault allegations and an investigation by Sydney police fueled by Australian paparazzi photographer Ben McDonald, reports Rolling Stone. A video sent to the Daily Mail showed Swift, covered by an umbrella, her father, and her security team leaving a yacht and entering a vehicle at the Neutral Bay Wharf. As Swift comes closer, the camera tries to get closer but gets blocked by another umbrella, and the person filming, McDonald, seemingly falls to the ground. The man reportedly did not require medical attention. A representative of Swift told the outlet, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.” Swift had just finished performing for seven concerts in Australia and is headed for Singapore this weekend.