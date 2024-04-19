Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Hires Dead Poets

Had enough time to process Taylor Swift’s double album yet? If not, too bad, because the Tortured Poets Department is already churning out some more content. On Friday, Swift dropped a music video for “Fortnight,” which features Post Malone (so naturally, she had to try on his face tats). Postlor make a surprisingly cute couple, and literally bring some color to the mostly black-and-white visual. Unfortunately, as evidenced by lyrics like “I love you, it’s ruining my life” and “My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him,” things aren’t going so well. Tay and her thin eyebrows are in such a murderous mood that she even recruited a few dead poets — in the sense that Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles both made cameos. “Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another,” Swift tweeted after the release. “For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.” Since Swifties can’t hook her brain up to a machine like the scientists in this video did, they’d better get analyzing.

