Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Kansas City Shooting Victim’s Family

Photo: Getty Images

After Kansas City welcomed Taylor Swift during the football season, it’s her turn to support Kansas City. The star donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in a shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” Swift wrote on a GoFundMe for Lopez-Galvan, where she left two $50,000 donations. Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at local radio station KKFI, died in the February 14 shooting, which also injured over 20 people. Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also spoke out after the shooting dimmed his team’s celebrations. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote on Twitter afterward. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”