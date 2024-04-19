Taylor Swift Starts Reputation (Taylor’s Version﻿) Early

The foe. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift always has time to take a few moments of her day and sub Kim Kardashian. On the second half of her new double album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Swift includes a song titled “thanK you aIMee,” obviously about her nemesis. In the song, she compares Kardashian (sorry, aIMee) to a high-school bully, singing “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’.” At the end of the song, Swift sings, “I don’t think you’ve changed much, and so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” which seems untrue. Especially when, just after, she appears to reference a TikTok in which Kardashian and her daughter North West dance to “Shake It Off”: “And one day your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” Swift sings.

Maybe it’s because of all the Swifties begging for it, but Reputation was clearly on her mind while making this album. “Cassandra,” track 27, appears to be set in the aftermath of Swift’s 2016 fight with Kardashian. “They filled my cell with snakes,” she says on the song, referencing those cursed snake emojis. And all this is occurring before Swift even bothers to get to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the album entirely dedicated to getting back at Kardashian and her now-ex-husband Ye. That album came out in 2017, and if this is how she’s writing about Kardashian in 2024, we have to wonder what those Rep (TV) bonus tracks are going to sound like.