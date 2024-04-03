Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Billionaire Era

Photo: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Are there any ethical billionaires? There are definitely people who don’t think so. But are there any musical billionaires? According to Forbes, we just got a new one. On Tuesday, the outlet named Taylor Swift to its “New Billionaires” list — and noted that she’s the only musician to have earned her spot “solely based on her songs and performances.” (Rihanna entered the billions club with some help from all those Savage x Fenty memberships.) According to the tortured poets accountants department at Forbes, Swift’s Eras Tour made more than $1 billion in revenue. That means that touring on its own was enough to get her to this milestone. Still, all those different vinyl versions likely helped boost her numbers. Factoring in the value of her music catalog (and her real estate portfolio), Forbes put Swift’s net worth at an estimated $1.1 billion. She’d probably prefer a lucky $1.3 billion, no?