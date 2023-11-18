Taylor Swift Postpones Rio de Janeiro Concert Due to ‘Extreme Temperatures’

Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

After a fan died from cardiorespiratory arrest at her Rio de Janeiro concert, Taylor Swift announced that she is postponing her Saturday show due to intense heat. In a new statement on Instagram Stories, Swift writes, “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.” In addition, Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, released a video letting fans know that tonight’s show has been moved to Monday. He also stated that Swift “isn’t feeling well,” after yesterday’s tragedy. There is no word yet on the status of Sunday’s performance. Earlier today, concertgoers shared footage of employees inside the stadium handing out water as well as extra fans installed by the stage aimed at the pit after fans demanded changes from the venue last night.