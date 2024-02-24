Taylor Swift Aussiefies The Eras Tour Setlist

Photo: Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is having a ball in Australia. She’s hanging out at the Sydney Zoo with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she’s creating her own mash-ups during the surprise set, and now her concert is fully embracing the power of an accent. “I have a very specific word that is my favorite word that you say in an Australian accent, and it’s the word ‘No,’” Swift teased during the acoustic set before singing a song that features it prominently. “The choice is yours; you can sing it American like me if you want, or you can just be yourselves, and you can say ‘Should’ve Said Naur.’” However, that wasn’t the only time the concert went down under. Opener and professional heels wearer Sabrina Carpenter added a “so saurrry for your loss” during “Feather,” a few nights after dancer Kameron Saunders let out a “naur” during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” How much more Australian can the concert yet? At the next show, she’ll be throwing Vegemite during “Tolerate It” off the table.