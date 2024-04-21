The Starting Line Thanks Taylor Swift for the Shoutout

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Philly pop-punk band The Starting Line hope it’s nice in the Black Dog when someone plays their music. The band thanked Taylor Swift for the nod in The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. In “The Black Dog,” Swift sings about an ex-lover (which one???) jumping up when someone puts The Starting Line on the jukebox, only to find the girl in question is “too young.” The Starting Line typed out a thank you note to Tayla, writing “Dear Taylor, we heard the song, thank you for name checking our band. We feel flattered and humbled by the reverberations of love that have come back to us as a result. It’s an honor to have TSL memorialized on such a lovely song. You didn’t have to do that, but you did, and we appreciate it wholeheartedly. Respect!”

Which Starting Line song, you ask? Fans think maybe “The Best of Me,” the lead single off their debut, Say It Like You Mean It. Matty Healy’s The 1975 played a cover of the song in New Zealand and the Philippines, around the same time Healy was spotted attending The Eras Tour. “Shout-out to people in their thirties,” Healy said after performing the song. Sorry Joe, looks like this song isn’t about you either.