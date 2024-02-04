Taylor Swift Celebrates One Album by Announcing Another

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Taylor Swift accepted her 13th Grammy in a way only she would — by announcing her next Grammy winner, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift’s 11th album will be out April 19, and of course, it’s got a dramatic black-and-white cover. Swift shared the surprise as she won Best Pop Vocal Album for her last original release, Midnights, continuing a bit of a trend after she announced that album while accepting a trophy at the 2022 VMAs. This was a bit of a curveball for Swifties, who’d been expecting Swift to announce her impending Taylor’s Version of Reputation instead. The ties were indeed black, and the lies were indeed white! Along with the announcement and album cover, Swift posted a poem on Twitter:

And so I enter into evidence My tarnished coat of arms My muses, acquired like bruises My talismans and charms The tick, tick, tick of love bombs My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department

Yeah, uh, sorry for all the love-bombing discourse to come. And sorry to anyone else who may have announced an album about a tortured poet tonight.

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Swifties, being Swifties, immediately started decoding the album announcement, title, and vibes. A theory emerged quickly that the album title is a dig at Joe Alwyn (and maybe Paul Mescal too), as he is in a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club.” Andrew Scott started the chat, which Alwyn and Mescal discussed in their Variety “Actors on Actors” video.

