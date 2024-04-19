Taylor Swift’s Double Album Theory Is Real

What if none of this (✌️) was accidental. Photo: Ashok Kumar/Getty Images for TAS Rights

Taylor Swift loves a surprise announcement, especially when it’s most inconvenient for her loyal supporters. Because why would a hater stay up ‘til 2 AM for a mystery countdown? Any time past midnight is basically Swiftie o’clock; they’ll be up listening to The Tortured Poets Department anyway. Right on time, Swift announced that, oh my god, the double album theory for the album was real. “The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” wrote Swift for the big announcement. Maybe these songs will have less Matty Healy in them. Either way, this is a win; after all, theory is a big part of academia.