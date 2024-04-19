The Internet Is Full of Tortured Poets

Meme fodder. Photo: Emma McIntyre/AS23/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted on April 19 with 31 tracks, which means the Swifties, the anti-Swifties, and the clout chasers are all out to play online. The combined effect is a meme tornado that should frighten anyone who doesn’t have the wherewithal and/or free time on a weekday to listen to 31 new Taylor Swift songs. As expected, the memes range from standom fodder to critique to bewildered Swift agnostics wondering how, exactly, they got swept away in the Taylor Swift tornado. But not all Swift posting is created equal, and with this deluge, we’re here to do you a favor. Below, our cultivated favorite memes from the great The Tortured Poets Department drop of 2024.

taylor swift on "thanK you aIMee" pic.twitter.com/fMrQle5NH0 — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift: I’m going to off myself and I’m an alcoholic

Jack Antonoff: pic.twitter.com/wnhHEQ3Vu0 — catalina (@fiImaker) April 19, 2024

in the past 3 hours she has released more songs than Lorde has in the past decade — tyler (@tyler02020202) April 19, 2024

sorry for posting about taylor swift so much i promise that after tonight i will go back to posting about normal stuff like hannah from girls hbo or marnie from girls hbo — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) April 19, 2024

I cannot believe how extravagantly this did not work https://t.co/QHLdzHOQE2 — Gabi Shiner (@gabishiner) April 19, 2024

Wtf??? This tweet is copied directly from something I tweeted in 2022 https://t.co/DQ1BYxxrV9 pic.twitter.com/LSQ5uZ8nkV — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) April 19, 2024

Matty Healy ,i received the hidden messages You sent me through my toaster



-8.07258, -98.71493

-58.77224, -128.23221

9.05925, 85.69597 — April Clark (@autogynefiles) April 19, 2024

how it feels to be the only person alive who likes, dislikes, thinks about, and listens to Taylor Swift the exact correct amount pic.twitter.com/Uz5GUQr3E7 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 19, 2024