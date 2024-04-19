The Internet Is Full of Tortured Poets

Taylor Swift’s new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted on April 19 with 31 tracks, which means the Swifties, the anti-Swifties, and the clout chasers are all out to play online. The combined effect is a meme tornado that should frighten anyone who doesn’t have the wherewithal and/or free time on a weekday to listen to 31 new Taylor Swift songs. As expected, the memes range from standom fodder to critique to bewildered Swift agnostics wondering how, exactly, they got swept away in the Taylor Swift tornado. But not all Swift posting is created equal, and with this deluge, we’re here to do you a favor. Below, our cultivated favorite memes from the great The Tortured Poets Department drop of 2024.
@hannaahza
i am in shock in tears almost #taylorswift #swiftie #thealchemy #traviskelce♬ original sound - Ollie monsell9$