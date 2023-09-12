Taylor Swift Kept the VMAs Fed

Taylor Swift continues to keep movie theaters, The Summer I Turned Pretty stans, and Uno fanatics fed, and now she can add the 2023 VMAs to the list. All eyes were on Swift throughout the awards show, with one camera seemingly on her at all times, capturing all of her reactions and dance moves. Outside of the main broadcast, MTV had a special backstage stream with different points of view throughout the night, but let’s be real: It was practically a Swift cam. Fans were quick to screengrab and record every passionate expression and elaborate dance move Swift made during the awards show. Swift’s presence makes news wherever she goes, and ahead of the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she’s using all the attention to her advantage, even when her signature awards drink is stuck in its holder.