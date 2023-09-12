Taylor Swift Kept the VMAs Fed

Ice Spice with Pumpkin Spice. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift continues to keep movie theaters, The Summer I Turned Pretty stans, and Uno fanatics fed, and now she can add the 2023 VMAs to the list. All eyes were on Swift throughout the awards show, with one camera seemingly on her at all times, capturing all of her reactions and dance moves. Outside of the main broadcast, MTV had a special backstage stream with different points of view throughout the night, but let’s be real: It was practically a Swift cam. Fans were quick to screengrab and record every passionate expression and elaborate dance move Swift made during the awards show. Swift’s presence makes news wherever she goes, and ahead of the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she’s using all the attention to her advantage, even when her signature awards drink is stuck in its holder.

🎥| Taylor vs the cup holder #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tU1rlZnm9v — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023

i’m crying the way she’s tapping her phone is so millennial

pic.twitter.com/N8ybQPVFHK — dom ☆ (@ev3rhaze) September 13, 2023

IM SCREAMING THIS IS SO pic.twitter.com/ki9mwwG0yU — erin 🐿 (@erincuo18) September 13, 2023

Girl what you know bout Bongos??? pic.twitter.com/wvfW80jE2u — Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) September 13, 2023

I WANNA PARTY WITH HER SO BAD pic.twitter.com/dDX7NVb73Q — zaynah (@peaceofseven) September 13, 2023

ignore her she drinks pic.twitter.com/sNUutG9Ego — sofia ౨ৎ (@youreinIcve) September 13, 2023

🚨| Mother said, "its giving MOVIE, its giving CINEMATOGRAPHY" pic.twitter.com/77cIl6EqXO — upasana 🏙️ claiming vault track 3 (@itsupasana13) September 13, 2023

Me and my friends drunk on Snapchat at 2am in a Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/y1kMv1JUQD — kla (taylor's version) 🫶 (@blessedswift) September 13, 2023