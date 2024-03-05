Taylor Swift Wants YOU to Vote

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift reminded her fans that voting is fun (!) as she made her semi-annual “remember to vote” Instagram post. Swift didn’t endorse any specific candidates this time, simply encouraging fans “to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.” In other words, “You’re the only one of you / Baby that’s the fun of you.” Swift posted on Super Tuesday, when 17 states and territories including her sometimes-home Tennessee hold their primaries. (Conveniently, Instagram stopped working right after said post went up.) “If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” Swift wrote. Let’s hope she already did the same, since she’s currently performing halfway across the globe in Singapore.

