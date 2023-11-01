Taylor Tomlinson to Host After Midnight After Midnight

Taylor Tomlinson. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

White smoke emanated from CBS Television City, signifying that another late-night host had been elected. Taylor Tomlinson will host After Midnight, the show that is replacing The Late Late Show now that James Corden has scarpered off to old Blighty. After Midnight is based on @midnight (remember her?), but with more TikTok. Stephen Colbert announced the appointment on The Late Show, saying, “I will be producing the show that is on right after this one, if I am able to stay awake that long.” The show will air at 12:37 a.m., hence the name change from @midnight to After Midnight. The first episode premieres Tuesday, January 16, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Tomlinson has two Netflix specials (and a Vulture profile) under her belt, and now she joins the late-night firmament. Former @midnight showrunner Jack Martin is returning for After, joined by Eric Pierce. Comedian Jo Firestone will serve as head writer and co-executive producer. “My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day,” Colbert said in a press release. “Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

This post has been updated with the premiere date.