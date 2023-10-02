Telemarketers Patrick J. Pespas Reported Missing in Pennsylvania

Photo: Max

Telemarketers subject Patrick J. Pespas has been reported missing by the Easton Police Department in Pennsylvania since Friday, per Entertainment Weekly. A media release was published on Monday morning, suspecting Pespas may be operating a white 2002 Ford Mustang and could still be in the New Jersey area. Telemarketers director Adam Bhala Lough relayed the message from Pespas’s family by tweeting a missing persons flyer with contact information. He wrote, “Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him. Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him.” Lough also claimed that they had confirmed with a bartender and a patron that they saw Pespas at a bar in Pittsburgh.

Directed by Lough and Sam Lipman-Stern, Telemarketers is a three-part documentary on Max that follows Pespas and Lipman-Stern as telemarketers at Civic Development Group, before the company were banned by the FTC from soliciting donations and ordered to pay $18.8 million.