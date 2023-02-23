Addison Rae Keeps Her Fans Fed This Thanksgiving

Nobody move: Addison Rae is starring in a horror-thriller movie about a Thanksgiving gone wrong. No, not your most recent one. The Eli Roth–directed film, Thanksgiving, is based on the “faux trailer” for Grindhouse that Roth made 16 years ago for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, per The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the film, out this November, revolves around a killer who enters a Massachusetts town on a mission to “create a carving board out of the town’s inhabitants,” per THR. In the first trailer, we see a woman being marinated like a supermarket turkey, her toes housing rosemary aromatics and thick crystals of sea salt. Um, but what if you’re vegan? There’s some cranberry sauce gurgling on the stove. Eat that. Luckily for us, Rae’s year-saving debut EP wasn’t affected by the cannibalism play with castmate Patrick Dempsey. Our 2023 bucket lists couldn’t have predicted this.

This post has been updated throughout.