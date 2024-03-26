The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Is Excited to Be the ‘Main Character’

Photo: John Fleenor/Disney

Our next Bachelorette is none other than Jenn Tran, which might be a surprise for those rooting for Maria, Daisy, or Lexi (except for those reading the Vulture recaps, Ali Barthwell was pretty spot on.) During her time on The Bachelor, the 25-year-old physician’s assistant student from Florida was eliminated just before the hometown dates. However, despite not getting the rose and Joey Graziadei’s heart, she is taking the responsibility very seriously, especially since she will be the first Asian American Bachelorette. “Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV,” she said during Monday night’s After the Final Rose special. “Now, to be here today… being like, ‘I am going to be the main character in my story,’ I can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I can impact.” As for the ladies without a spin-off or a flower, specifically Maria, we have another reality show that might pique your interest.